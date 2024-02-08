A crowd gathered in Limavady for the funeral of a teenager killed in an attack last week. Blake Newland, 17, was stabbed a number of times during an incident at Woodland Walk in the Co Londonderry town last Friday evening. He later died in hospital from his injuries. Two brothers appeared in court earlier this week charged with his murder.

Blake Newland

A private funeral service was held for the teenager at his grandmother’s house in Limavady on Thursday. The word “Brother” was displayed in the hearse that transported his coffin following the service to Enagh cemetery.

