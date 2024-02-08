Play Brightcove video

The Health Minister Robin Swann MLA has confirmed he intends to run for parliament in the next Westminster election.

Mr Swann had been announced as the UUP's candidate for the South Antrim constituency before the Executive was restored and he was reappointed to his role as Health Minister.

The minister also said that the department could be facing a deficit of up to £1billion.

Play Brightcove video

Mr Swann further agreed that the NHS is "no longer working for everyone".

There had been speculation in recent days that Mr Swann may step back from his ambition to run for Westminster, now that he has taken up his ministerial post.

Play Brightcove video

In an interview with UTV, Mr Swann made clear that he is "still running for Westminster in South Antrim". He further said that parties had changed ministers during terms previously.

"The problems that we have in health won't be solved by one minister, nor in one term.

"I think it's strange to suggest that politicians don't run in elections, it's what we do, it's what all politicians do.

"I actually think there would be an advantage if I was an MP in Westminster, bringing the knowledge that I have as health minister into Westminster.

"I can make sure that the health service in Northern Ireland is actually being understood and focused on on Westminster, rather than a forgotten part, which we can often seem to be."

This is the second time the UUP MLA has held the post of health minister.

He previously held the brief from 2020 to 2022, overseeing the department's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

His in-tray looks similarly daunting this time around, not least in trying to resolve the pay disputes that have led to strikes across the health service here in recent months.

Play Brightcove video

Mr Swann said the department is in negotiations with its staff on resolving the public sector pay dispute which has seen strike action across the health service.

"It's almost a deja vú. When I came into this post back in January 2020 there was industrial action.

"Now, we have that wider piece of industrial action.

"There's a real Executive commitment across all departments and across all parties to get this issue resolved.

"But it will take work from an Executive point of view to make sure the finances are in place."

The public sector pay awards are complicated by the Department of Health's budgetary pressures.

Play Brightcove video

Mr Swann estimated in the interview that the department could be facing a deficit of up to £1billion.

"That's a massive number. But that takes account of the monies that we need to take care of this year's pay settlement, that we give a pay award next year.

"And also those recurring pressures that we see across health and social care, just in the normal day-to-day running."

Play Brightcove video

The pressures and delays facing NHS workers and users has led to a perception that the health system is no longer working for everyone.

The minister said that "at this point in time I would agree with that analogy. It's not one I want

"I want a National Health Service free at the point of need. And I that's where we have to get back to so those who need the service can actually access it in the same timely manner as those who want to pay.

"There always has to be an option, I believe, of that private sector. If somebody wants to pay for health treatment, they can get it.

"But they shouldn't be forced down that route. There should be a National Health Service at the point of need and the point of delivery."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.