First Minister Michelle O'Neill has accused the Northern Ireland Secretary of State of having an 'ostrich mentality' about calling a border poll.

On an appearance on Good Morning Britain, she said that her appointment was a sign of "the change that is happening across the island".

The Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris had told the same programme a few days ago that he didn't believe a border poll would be called in the next ten years, and that a united Ireland would not occur within his lifetime.

Speaking on Thursday morning, Ms O'Neill said: "My parents and grandparents never believed that this day would come, that this change would come about."

"The North was built in such a way that someone from my background was never supposed to be in the position of first minister.

"All the old certainties of the past, of that state that they were born into, are gone.

"I think my appointment does reflect the change that's happening."

Michelle O'Neill said that she believes conversations around constitutional change can be done, "in a mature way".

"I think with Chris Heaton-Harris, with all due respect, that's a bit of an ostrich mentality; sticking your head in the sand and refusing to see what's actually happening all around you.

"I said in my acceptance speech, let's move forward together, let's walk this two-way street.

"Let's have power sharing working, let's make it work. Let's show the public that we have their backs when it comes to the day to day issues.

"And let's be respectful of each other to have a debate about, 'what's the constitutional future look like for us all?'

"And how do we find a way to do better for both those of an Irish identity, those of a British identity, who share our island because it's our place, that's our home.

"We have work to do better for us all."

The Northern Ireland Office have been approached for comment.

