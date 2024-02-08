Sinn Fein First Minister Michelle O'Neill and policing board member Gerry Kelly will attend a PSNI graduation ceremony at Garnerville on Friday.

It will be the first time politicians from the party have attended such a ceremony since the PSNI was established 23 years ago.

It is believed Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly will also attend.

Sinn Féin confirmed the decision in a short statement on Thursday.

In a statement Sinn Fein said: "Tomorrow the PSNI student officer attestation takes place where a number of new recruits will graduate.

"Michelle O’Neill will be in attendance and will join the ceremony. Sinn Féin Policing Board member Gerry Kelly MLA will also attend."

