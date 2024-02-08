Third man charged with murder of teenager Blake Newland in Limavady

Police have charged a 53-year-old man with the murder of 17-year-old Blake Newland.

He is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Friday 9th February.

Two brothers, aged in their 20s have also been charged with his murder.

The teenager was stabbed a number of times during an incident at Woodland Walk in Limavady last Friday evening.

He later died in hospital from his injuries.

Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral service and burial of teenage murder victim Blake Newland on Thursday morning.

A local Priest described Blake's death as “Horrific,” and “Tragic. This evening detectives investigating the killing are continuing to question a man in his 50s.

