Inspector expresses disappointment in issues at Magilligan prison

More work is required to improve outcomes for inmates at Maghaberry and Magilligan prisons, the Criminal Justice Inspectorate has found.

It reviewed the work of the jails against concerns identified in the last full inspections in 2022 and 2021. The report said there had been 'reasonably good progress' at Maghaberry, but expressed 'disappointment' that more progress wasn't made at Magilligan.

Funeral of stabbing victim to be held

The funeral of 17-year-old Blake Newland is due to take place today. The teenager was stabbed mulitple times at Woodland Walk in Limavady on Friday.

Two men appeared in court earlier this week charged in connection with his murder.

Demand for housing in NI rises

And new buyer demand for housing has risen at its fastest rate since the beginning of 2022.

According to the latest RICS and Ulster Bank study, surveyors anticipate that sales will continue to rise over the next three months.

Finance Minister to meet with unions over pay

The finance minister says she'll continue to press the Treasury for clarity on a funding package aimed at ending the dispute over public sector pay.

Caoimhe Archibald met with trade unions and she says she's determined to see pay negotiations begin as soon as possible.

