A woman has been arrested after the body of a six-year-old boy was found in a car in County Waterford.

Gardaí have launched an investigation after the discovery was made shortly before midnight on Thursday, 8 February.

A woman in her 30s was arrested near the scene in Dunmore East and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Waterford police station.

The boy’s body was removed to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The scene is preserved for forensic examination and the coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

Inquiries are ongoing and the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.

