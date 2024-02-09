A driver was caught speeding at 228km per hour (140mph) on an Irish motorway over the bank holiday weekend.

Gardai initiated a widespread road-policing operation between February 1-6 in anticipation of increased travel for the St Brigid’s bank holiday weekend.

There were two fatalities and a dozen people seriously injured across 11 major collisions during that period.

Gardai said they carried out more than 4,700 drug and alcohol tests at approximately 900 checkpoints.

These tests resulted in 161 arrests for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. More than 15% of these arrests occurred between the hours of 6am-2pm.

Throughout the weekend, almost 3,000 drivers were detected for speeding offences.

This included a driver clocked at 143km per hour (almost 90mph) in an 60km per hour zone (less than 40mph) on the R700 in Knockavilla, Co Wexford.

Elsewhere, a driver on the M1 motorway near Balgatheran, Drogheda, in Co Louth was detected travelling at 228km per hour (140mph) in a 120km per hour zone (75mph).

More than 420 vehicles were seized for having no tax or insurance, while 61 drivers were fined for not wearing a seatbelt.

More than 110 people were fined for using a mobile phone while driving.

There were 215 learner drivers fined for driving unaccompanied and, as a result, more than 100 vehicles were seized in these circumstances.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.