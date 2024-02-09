Play Brightcove video

The Economy Minister has said he is determined that businesses get every opportunity to take advantage of post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Conor Murphy was speaking on Friday during a visit to InterTradeIreland, the body set up under the Good Friday Agreement to promote cross-border trade.

He visited their Newry office alongside Irish Minister of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney TD.

Minister Murphy said: “It was important to have an early meeting with Minister Coveney to discuss how we can prosper from the Windsor Framework.

"Businesses welcome the fact that certainty has been provided and it is now time to take full advantage of the opportunities on offer for both north-south and east-west trade.”

Minister Coveney added: “The Irish government is really anxious to strengthen the north-south institutions and that’s why I’m meeting Minister Murphy at the earliest possible date.

"There is nothing but opportunity ahead for the island of Ireland in terms of trade and we will continue to engage on this to further strengthen the all-island economy.”

The Minister also met with InterTradeIreland Chief Executive Margaret Hearty, who welcomed the Minister to his new post: “Minister Murphy’s visit to InterTradeIreland today, as one of his earliest visits, is a welcome vote of confidence in the work InterTradeIreland does to help businesses across the island to grow through cross-border exporting, innovation, collaboration and raising investment.

"The cross-border market is growing fast and is now worth £10billion/€12billion, with our research showing that businesses who trade cross-border are more successful, resilient and profitable.

"I very much look forward to working with both Minister Murphy and Minister Coveney, and to InterTradeIreland continuing our work leading collaboration on shared north-south economic policy priorities in the drive to grow exports, innovation and entrepreneurship.”

