A 53-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of teenager Blake Newland in Limavady.

Michael Joseph Charles McGlinchey, from Row Mill Gardens in Limavady appeared before Coleraine Magistrates' Court via videolink.

He spoke only to confirm his name and that he understood the charge.

A detective sergeant said he was aware of the facts and the circumstances of the case and said he believes he could connect the accused to the charge.

No bail application was made and he was remanded into custody.

The appearance comes a week since 17-year-old Blake was stabbed to death during a confrontation in the Woodland Walk area.

His funeral took place on Thursday.

The defence solicitor made no application for bail, saying that his client was “highly sensitive” of local feelings at the moment.

“On that basis, we will not make an application for bail, but we may well be in the not-too-distant future,” the solicitor added.

District Judge Peter King said there were a number of co-accused in the case and was keen to keep all the matters together.

Stephen Owen McGlinchey, 27, from Dunmore Place, and Andrew McGlinchey, 29, from Roe Mill Gardens, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with the teenager’s murder.

Andrew McGlinchey was also charged with assault on a police officer.

The judge granted legal aid in Michael McGlinchey’s case and adjourned the matter until March 4, when McGlinchey and his co-accused will appear in court via video link.

Mr Newland’s funeral took place on Thursday.

A crowd gathered for the private service, which was held for the teenager at his grandmother’s house in Limavady.

On Friday police renewed an appeal for information and are specifically requesting any mobile phone, dash cam or CCTV footage.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.