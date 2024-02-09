A 44-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, directing terrorism and preparation of terrorist acts by detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

The senior officer was seriously injured in a shooting in Co Tyrone last year.

The man is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning.

On Thursday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they arrested the man in the Dungannon area under the Terrorism Act.

A PSNI spokesperson said a property was also searched.

Mr Caldwell was shot several times in front of his son at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February.

The detective, who had investigated a number of high-profile murder cases, spent several weeks in intensive care.

A number of people have previously appeared in court charged in connection with Mr Caldwell’s attempted murder and on charges around the claim of responsibility.

