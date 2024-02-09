Police have confirmed that a man has sadly died following a single-vehicle crash in Cushendall on Thursday, 8 February.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "At approximately 9.20pm, police received a report of a single vehicle collision in the Kilnadore Road area.

“A man sadly passed away at the scene."

The road was closed for a period of time but has since re-opened.

Enquiries are ongoing, and police have appealed to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or anyone who has any CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1827 of 08/02/24.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.