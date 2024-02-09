Play Brightcove video

Sinn Féin politicians have attended a PSNI graduation ceremony for the first time.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill attended the ceremony in Belfast on Friday along with Policing Board member and fellow MLA Gerry Kelly.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said the presence of Stormont's first nationalist First Minister was “very welcome” recognising the attendance as a “hugely positive gesture".

The DUP, however, said it was long overdue given the creation of the PSNI 23 years ago.

Efforts have been made over the years to boost Catholic representation within the force.

Sinn Féin first acknowledged support for policing in Northern Ireland in 2007 and in 2020 Ms O'Neill and Mr Kelly both attended a PSNI recruitment drive.

In recent years representation has stalled. The targeting of Catholic officers by dissident republicans has been cited as a key factor in falling numbers of applications from members of the nationalist community.

Michelle O’Neill said she hopes her presence at the police graduation ceremony encourages young nationalists to join the force.

DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly and Alliance party Justice minister Naomi Long also attended the graduation ceremony.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: “As well as an extremely proud and special day for our newest police officers, who have attested as Constables, we were pleased to welcome the First Minister, Deputy First Minister and Justice Minister who attended today’s event.

“This will be the last group of officers who will attest until October 2024 and we look forward to receiving positive news from the NI Executive that will allow the Police Service of Northern Ireland to be resourced to the levels required to continue to keep People Safe”.

“First minster, deputy first minister and justice minister, are already aware of our budgetary situation and we welcome the opportunity to work with them to find solutions and halt the decline in officer and staff numbers across the service”.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “I offer my congratulations to all officers graduating today. It was good to meet them and their families as they embark on their policing careers.

"I wish each of them well as they play their part in bringing about safer communities."

Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly added: “Joining the ranks of the PSNI is both a rewarding and challenging career and I wish today’s graduates the very best for the future.

"Everyone who wears the uniform of the PSNI works tirelessly to keep people safe across Northern Ireland.

"We are in their debt for the level of service they provide to society and we must never forget, or take that commitment to keeping us safe, for granted.”

