Limavady murder charge

Police have charged a man in connection with the murder of Blake Newland. The 53-year-old is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court today.

The teenager whose funeral took place yesterday, died after being stabbed a number of times in the Woodland Walk area in Limavady a week ago.

Two brothers, aged in their 20s also appeared in court on Tuesday charged with his murder.

PSNI graduation ceremony

Sinn Féin is to attend a PSNI graduation ceremony for the first time on Friday.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill and the party's policing board member Gerry Kelly have accepted an invitation to attend the event at Garnerville.

It will be the first time Sinn Féin politicians have attended a passing out ceremony since the PSNI was established 23 years ago.

MOD Procurement

Spending by the Ministry of Defence in Northern Ireland has risen by 31 million pounds over the last year.

The figure, is the highest for a decade.

The majority of spending here is from the production of anti-tank weapons which are manufactured in Belfast supporting Ukraine’s defence.

Lough Neagh

DAERA Minister has said he would not shy away from the work that needs to be done to begin tackling the blue green algae crisis.

This week Andrew Muir met with the Lough Neagh Partnership and said it will take investment, commitment and partnership to deal with the issue.

