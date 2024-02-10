Play Brightcove video

A 44-year-old man from north Belfast has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell.

The senior police officer was off-duty coaching football, when he was shot multiple times by two men in the car park of Youth Sport in Omagh in February last year.

Mr Caldwell was seriously wounded but survived the attack.

On Saturday, 44-year-old Alan Lundy from Flax Street in Belfast appeared before Dungannon Magistrates' Court via videolink.

Lundy refused to respond when the charges of attempted murder, directing terrorist activities, and preparing terrorist acts were read to him.

A detective sergeant told the court that he could connect Lundy to the charges.

He said the 44-year-old was involved with "key figures" of the attack and that Lundy was "integral to the acquisition, storage, transportation and disposal of vehicles" used.

The detective also told the court that police believed there was an attempt to carry out an attack on DCI Caldwell three weeks before the shooting - but that the football training session scheduled for that night was "unexpectedly cancelled".

When questioned by the defence, the detective confirmed there was no evidence connecting Lundy to the scene of the attack.

A defence solicitor for the accused said: "Police have created a narrative that is not supported by any evidence that this court can rely on to connect [Mr Lundy] to these charges."

Prosecution then argued that "this is a circumstantial case" and therefore based on a number of strands of evidence .

No application for bail was made and Lundy is due to reappear before court in Omagh on 27 February.

