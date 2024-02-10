Play Brightcove video

'Caldwell court'

A detective sergeant has revealed in court that police believe there was an attempt to carry out an attack on DCI John Caldwell three weeks prior to the shooting.

A 44-year-old man from north Belfast appeared before Dungannon Magistrates', charged with the attempted murder of the senior police officer in February last year.

'Bruton funeral'

The state funeral of former Taoiseach John Bruton has been held in Co Meath.

The former Fine Gael leader, who served as Taoiseach from 1994 to '97, died on Tuesday following a long illness.

Political leaders including First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly were among those in attendance at this morning's service in Dunboyne.

'Chinese New Year'

Celebrations have been taking place in Northern Ireland to mark the Chinese New Year.

This year the Ulster Scots Agency has teamed up with the Chinese Welfare Association to express both cultures through music, food and dance, as we enter the Year of the Dragon.

'Six Nations'

Turning to sport and it’s round two of the Six Nations this weekend.

Ireland are home for the first time as they welcome Italy to the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

Six changes include three Ulster players in the match day squad. Jack Conan also starts and says they all must take their chances.

