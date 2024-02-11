Police investigating criminality linked to the UDA have seized £225,00 worth of drugs in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

Officers found the suspected Class A and Class B drugs after a search in the Harryville estate on Saturday.

Electronic devices and suspected stolen goods were also found.

A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with the drugs haul and is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday.

