Police have attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Londonderry.

It happened in the Strand Road area overnight.

The road remains closed between Rock Road and Duncreggan Road on Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson added: "Access to Sainsbury’s is closed to the public.

"Motorists are advised that road diversions are in place directing traffic around Duncreggan Road, Northland Road and Rock Road.

"Police are appealing to anyone who has dash cam or witnessed anything to please contact 101."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.