'Derry crash'

A man is in a critical condition following a crash in Londonderry.

Police said the pedestrian, aged in his 40s, was involved in a collision with a car on the Strand Road in the early hours of this morning.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

'Holywood robbery bid'

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man armed with gun and knife attempted to rob a Holywood food outlet.

It happened on Friday night on Hibernia Street at around half-past-eight. The suspect demanded money from the till before making off on foot.

However, a member of staff followed the man and recovered the money before he fled in the direction of Mara Gardens.

'Big Lunch'

The annual 'Big Lunch' is celebrating its twelfth year this June, connecting communities across Northern Ireland through friendship and food.

The Eden Project, which is behind the event, has teamed up with Corrymeela and 4 Corners Festival this year to try to reach more neighbourhoods in Belfast and beyond.

'Six Nations'

Ireland have continued their defence of the Six Nations title with a one-sided, six-try victory over Italy in Dublin.

Andy Farrell's side were ahead after seven minutes when Jack Crowley crossed the line.

Ireland scored two more tries before half time to move into a19-nil lead - and the scoring continued in the second half.

Dan Sheehan's second of the match secured the bonus point.

Further tries from James Lowe and Calvin Nash meant it finished Ireland 36-0 Italy. The coach said getting the clean sheet was 'very pleasing'.

