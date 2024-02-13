Belfast schoolgirl Amy Hunter has been named the International Cricket Council's Women’s Player of the Month for January.

The 18-year-old became the youngest player in both men’s and women’s cricket to score a century in both a One Day International and a T20 International with an unbeaten 101 in Ireland’s opening T20 game against Zimbabwe in Harare.

She was eventually named player of the series.

Across her three T20Is during January, her 220 runs came at an impressive strike rate of 144.73

“It’s an honour to win the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for January. To be on a shortlist alongside two of the world’s best is something that I am immensely proud of,” Hunter said.

“It’s been an amazing start to the year, with two convincing series wins against Zimbabwe. I am pleased to have been able to contribute to the team’s success and hope to continue to do so.”

The award follows votes gathered from global fans registered at icc-cricket.com and a specialist panel comprising ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, and media representatives.

