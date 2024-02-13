The UK Government has confirmed details of a £3.3billion funding package to support the restored power sharing administration in Northern Ireland.

The settlement was outlined in a letter to Stormont Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald.

The government described it as a “significant, fair and generous” package. It has, however, said the Executive must raise £113m.

The letter was sent amid a simmering political row on whether the settlement is dependent on the devolved Executive introducing its own new revenue-raising measures.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly have both raised concerns on the impact of new or hiked charges on hard-pressed families in the region.

On Monday, Ms O’Neill definitively ruled out the introduction of water charges as a tool to raise extra cash.

The government said the plan included a requirement for the Executive to deliver a balanced budget for 2024/25 that includes a minimum of £113 million raised through locally generated income.

Ministers in Belfast will also be expected to publish a “comprehensive and costed” long-term strategic infrastructure plan that sets out priority areas for action and how they will support prosperity and growth.

Details on the financial package outlined in the letter to Stormont include:

Reform of the Barnett formula for allocating Treasury funds to Northern Ireland, with funding rates for the region set at 24% above comparative rates in England. The Government said this would reflect the “different levels of need in Northern Ireland”.

A £1billion fund to stabilise Stormont’s public finances.

£34m to tackle spiralling hospital waiting lists.

Flexibility to allow deferment of repayment of a multimillion-pound overspend of Treasury funding during the power-sharing impasse.

Funds to help meet public sector pay demands in the current financial year.

Boost the Executive’s spending powers to transform public services by repurposing in excess of £700m of existing and new UK Government funds.

Increase the Executive’s annual capital borrowing limit by 10% in 2024/25, a limit which will then increase annually in line with inflation.

Commenting on the financial package for Stormont, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said: “This package tackles the immediate budget pressures facing the restored Executive and allows it to take action to rapidly stabilise public services, while increasing opportunities for investment and improved infrastructure. “It also paves the way for vital transformation of public services, and will deliver well-deserved pay awards for public sector workers. “It is now for the Northern Ireland Executive to use this significant financial package to take forward the vital work of public service transformation and the commitment to deliver sustainable finances – ensuring better outcomes in the day-to-day lives of the people in Northern Ireland.”

