The UK Government is to write to Stormont's Finance Minister setting out conditions for the £3.3billion funding package agreed to restore the power sharing institutions.

It comes after First Minister Michelle O'Neill ruled out water charging and rates hikes, in an interview with UTV.

She said focus would be on finance and pushing the Treasury in London to provide more funding.

The parties are united in the belief that the £3.3billion finance package proposed by the government is not enough.

Sinn Fein holds both the finance and economy ministries.

Ms O'Neill expressed her disappointment at the sum on offer which she said had been "repackaged" and "moved around". She said the Treasury had historically underfunded Northern Ireland and "starved public services".

"It is not good enough to ask people to pay more for services that are in decline," she said Responding the Northern Ireland Office said the new Executive had been given an "unprecedented £3.3billion spending settlement to deliver for the people, communities and businesses of Northern Ireland".

“As with any other administration in the UK, the Executive will need to make choices to support stability, prosperity, and sustainable public services.”

