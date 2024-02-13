A man in his 80s has died following a two-vehicle collision near Tandragee.

The crash happened on the Cornascriebe Road between Tandragee and Hamiltonsbawn on Tuesday 13 February.

A women, who was a passenger has been taken to hospital for treatment.

In a statement the PSNI said: “Police received a report shortly after 2.30pm of a collision involving a car and a tractor.

“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The driver of the car sadly passed away at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“A female passenger has been taken to hospital for medical treatment for her injuries.

“The Cornascriebe Road remains closed at this time, as police continue to carry out enquiries, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journeys.

“Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 909 of 13/02/24.”

