Police are concerned DCI John Caldwell is at high risk of a second attack on his life, a court has heard.

It also emerged, one of the men charged with attempting to murder PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell attended the same school in Omagh and would be aware of his routines. The remarks came during a successful bail application at Omagh Magistrates' Court where it was also disclosed police are concerned there is a high risk of a second attack. Eight men are currently charged with attempting to murder DCI Caldwell who was shot on 22 February last year while coaching a youth football team at the Omagh Youth Sport Complex.

They are Robert McLean (29) of Deveney Park, Omagh, James Ivor McLean (72) of the same address, Matthew McLean (33), Glenpark Road, Omagh, Jonathan McGinty (28) of St Julians Downs, Omagh, Brian Carron (38) of Claremount Drive, Coalisland, Gavin Coyle (45) of Killybrack Mews, Omagh, Alan McFarland (47) of Deverney Park, Omagh and mostly recently charged Alan Lundy of Flax Street in Belfast. In addition James Gerard McSorley (58) from Chichester Mews, Belfast, John Andrew Gallagher (45) from Church Drive, Newtownabbey and Tony Thomas Slevin (47) from Derryloughan Road, Coalisland are charged with preparing for acts of terrorism in relation to a Ford Fiesta believed to have been used in the attack. After the shooting, the assailants fled in a blue Ford Fiesta, which was later found burnt out near Racolpa Road in Omagh. They then switched to a black Mercedes which travelled to Deverney Park where they entered the rear of a house before leaving again in a white Transit Van. Both weapons used in the attack are still unaccounted for. Lawyers for McFarland mounted his first bail application which the prosecution opposed, explaining he is suspected of being involved in the supply of vehicles to other participants While it is accepted he wasn’t involved in the shooting, “The allegation is joint enterprise. The defendant went to the same school as DCI Caldwell and would be aware of his routine including on the night in question. In police estimation there is a high risk of another attempt on DCI Caldwell’s life.” The court heard McFarland was present at an auction when a Ford Fiesta was purchased to “oversee the sale and ensure it was acquired.” When arrested three particles of Cartridge Discharge Residue (CDR) were found on his right hand matching that found on DCI Caldwell. Particles were also found in his jacket pocket and the car in which he was travelling. She also pointed to a previous incident of perverting the course of justice whereby McFarland provided an alibi in a murder inquiry in 2005. While a detective sergeant was unable to confirm that McFarland had, unlike some other accused, provided the access code to his phone, the defence insisted this was correct as it was discussed during police interview. The defence added McFarland: “Made it clear he has no truck with any terrorists including the IRA.

"He disavowed violence in his police interviews. I don’t dispute for one minute this was a very serious attack, but seriousness is not a factor in respect of bail.

"I appreciate a circumstantial case can become the strongest but sometimes it can lead a false trail. There is a danger of a person being in the same circles as others who police believe were involved in this terrible attack.” Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter described the objections as “fairly generic” and decided bail could be granted which he set at £500. McFarland is to reside at an address approved by police, have no contact with the co-accused, refrain from entering County Tyrone and any phone must be registered with police. The prosecution indicated their intention to appeal the decision. The case is listed for review on 27 February.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.