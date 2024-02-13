The teachers’ unions have been asked by Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan to suspend industrial action.

Teachers have taken part in strikes over an outstanding pay award, as well as long-running action short of strike over conditions.

Mr Givan met with representatives of the Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council, including NASUWT, INTO, UTU, NEU and NAHT(NI), on Tuesday.

He described a “positive engagement”, and said they discussed their “shared objective of a quick resolution to the ongoing pay dispute”.

Mr Givan also spoke of his concern at the impact of industrial action on pupils, and said he asked the unions to suspend it.

“Teachers fully deserve a fair and appropriate pay settlement, and I will work to deliver that.

“It is rightly of the highest priority,” he said.

“I am greatly concerned about the detrimental impact continued action is having on the education of pupils, including our most vulnerable children and young people.

“In view of this, and in the context of the opportunity before us to resolve outstanding issues, I asked the unions to suspend industrial action, including action short of strike, to allow negotiations to take place in a more positive atmosphere.”

Mr Givan said he is committed to working with Executive colleagues to address public sector pay issues.

“I want to create the environment whereby meaningful pay negotiations through the Teachers’ Negotiating Committee (TNC) can commence,” he added.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.