Play Brightcove video

Lough Neagh 'rescue plan' to be debated by MLAs

A Lough Neagh "rescue plan" will be debated by MLAs at Stormont on Tuesday. The ecological wellbeing of the lough was brought into sharp focus last summer when a series of toxic Blue-Green Algae blooms emerged.

The Assembly motion calls for a new management structure for the Lough to be put in place to safeguard the it's welfare.

Meeting against potential BT job losses to be held in Enniskillen

A meeting will be held in Enniskillen on Tuesday evening to discuss action against potential job losses in the town, after BT and EE announced it is considering closing their call centre.

300 people work at the site and have been offered voluntary redundancy.

While no decision has been made, a union which represents workers described the move as a "massive attack" on their members.

Belfast City Council agrees increase in district rate of more than 5%

Belfast City Council has agreed an increase in the district rate of more than 5%.

Tina Black, chair of the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, said the 5.44% increase for residents would “support our council workers with fair pay and also invest in improvements which will make a real difference to citizens”.

The council said the rates rise means an average weekly increase of 35p for a terraced property, 53p for a three-bedroom semi-detached property, £1.18 for a four-bedroom detached property, 34p for an apartment, £8.94 for an office property and £7.32 for a retail property.

Northern Ireland needs its own model for affordable childcare, Assembly told

The Education Minister has said he will bring an early learning and childcare strategy paper to the Stormont Executive this week.

On Monday, Paul Givan said a fully 'up-and-running childcare strategy' for Northern Ireland could cost at least £400million.

The minister said the money would both stabilise the current childcare provision, as well as extend it.

Executive parties have committed to making childcare a priority.

Secrets of gold uncovered by team of scientists led by Queen's University

Some of the secrets of gold have been uncovered by a team of scientists led by Queen's University .

The scientists used high-intensity lasers to heat gold to very high temperatures and observe the results at the atomic level.

Contrary to expectations, the metal stopped melting and instead became harder and stronger past a certain heat threshold.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.