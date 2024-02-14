Play Brightcove video

Belfast City Cemetery has been here since the 1860s, it is the biography of its community.

Some of the older graves are showing their age, youth groups are attempting to renew this important record of local history written in stone.

Tom Hartley gave the young people a tour of the graves giving them a sense of their city's past.

"[The young people] not only come to value the site but they maybe begin to have a curiosity for the history of Belfast," the Local Historian said.

He explained to UTV that what appears to be a path through the cemetery is actually the length of an underground dividing wall.

"It was meant to keep the catholic worms from meeting the protestant worms," he joked.

In the past, the site was regarded as a predominantly Protestant cemetery in an overwhelmingly Catholic neighborhood. That negative perception was cemented by the Troubles.

Recalling a conversation with a local business man Father Martin Magill said: "He mentioned when British soldiers were being killed in the early 1970s, that in particular really put people off.

"There has been a fear from the Troubles onwards that has kept some people from the Protestant community."

Now, young people from both sides of the community are working together on the project.

DUP counsellor Nichola Verner made an interesting discovery about her family history when she visited the cemetery for the first time.

"I had an elderly aunt who tragically lost her son. He was only 23 when he died and he was buried here on July 11, 1972.

"We have managed to find his grave and his burial place.

"I don't think that my aunt came here much herself because obviously it was a very difficult time but I think that we need to open up the cemetery for people to come and visit it and share those experiences."

The expansion of the cemetery reflects the growth of Belfast and it is also a haven for wildlife.

The litter pick has been made possible by the conservation volunteers working in partnership with Belfast City Council.

Ruth Petticrew from Townsend Street Outreach Centre said: "We want to promote good relations and a clear way of doing that is a good community clean-up.

"Both groups working together and showing people that actually we have a shared space here."

Stephen Hughes from St Peter's Immaculate Youth Centre added: "It is about getting into each other's communities, understanding each other, celebrating our history and at the same time doing a wee bit of work and a wee bit of civic responsibility where our young people are keeping these spaces important and tidy. "

The clean-up has only just begun, more tidying is planned for this place of quiet reflection with the aim of creating a shared space for everyone.

