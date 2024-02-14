Play Brightcove video

A family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward after their family pet was shot dead at point blank range in a brutal attack.

Storm, a five-year-old black Labrador was found by his owner Gary Tumelty on Monday after last being seen in the Commons Road area near Ballykinler on the 7 February.

So far no one has been arrested by police in relation to the attack, although Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Gary had been looking for Storm since last Wednesday when he found him on Monday: "He went missing on Wednesday 7 and I didn't notice until I went out to feed him and obviously he was away and I went searching for him on the morning and couldn't find him.

"I found Storm shot in the head, point blank range with a shotgun.

"He was in no field with any animal, he never scared sheep or nothing."

Gary's wife Lynette says it will take a long time to process the circumstances of Storm's death: "It's a traumatic experience, for us and our kids, our children were sitting out at his grave yesterday morning and if you had heard the cries of them whenever we realised he was gone."

Lynette and Gary's daughter Emily says Storm was a one of a kind family pet: "Storm was probably the best little dog we could ever ask for he was always running about and giving us all cuddles."

"He wouldn't have hurt a fly, he would have always just went over and there would be horses in the field beside our old house and he would have just tried staying with them for a while.

"He would have never have done anything to hurt them or like scare them in anyway."

Police are appealing for information and in a statement said: Police in Downpatrick are appealing information pertaining to a black Labrador reported missing from the Commons Road area of Ballykinler on the 7 of February.

"Regrettably, the Labrador was later discovered deceased, having sustained a gunshot wound, in the vicinity of Ballydonnell Road on the 12 of February.

"If you have any knowledge of the Labrador's whereabouts during the aforementioned dates, or have any information regarding the circumstances leading to its death, we urge you to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1063 of the 12tof February, 2024."

