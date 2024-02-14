Play Brightcove video

Mourners have gathered for the funeral of six-year-old Matthew Healy in Co Cork, days after he died in an incident in Co Waterford.

People lined the streets as his body was brought from his home in Watergrasshill to the Church of the Immaculate Conception.

Among those attending the funeral are Matthew’s father, James, grandparents, as well as aunts and uncles.

Matthew was found in a car near a seaside cove in the Rathmoylan area in the early hours of Friday.

It is expected that James will address the congregation during his son’s funeral mass.

Lego cars, jellies, arts and crafts, and Matthew’s cycling helmet were brought to the altar by his uncles and cousins.

Parish priest Father Christy Fitzgerald told mourners: “We are where no one wants to be today.“

Though springtime beckons, and the daffodils are above ground, Matthew’s death leaves us all encircled by pain, sadness and overwhelming grief.

“We seek light to give us hope, to point us in a better direction, to lift some of the burden that grief brings and though for some, faith may be severely challenged and tested at this time.

“We do what we do best at this time. As a community we come together to offer support, share our condolences and prayers.

“We pray for Matthew’s parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and extended family.

“We are very mindful of Matthew’s classmates from senior infants in Faithlegg National School, his teammates in Park Rangers under-7s.

“May God’s peace touch your broken hearts, may He surround you in His great love and may Matthew rest in his eternal peace.”

On Tuesday, Ruth Purcell Healy appeared in court charged with Matthew’s murder.The 37-year-old, of Bishop’s Field, Williamstown Road, Waterford, appeared at Waterford District Court.She was charged with the murder of Matthew in Rathmoylan, Co Waterford, on February 8 or 9.

She was remanded in custody at Limerick prison.

