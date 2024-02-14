Police say they are investigating after a dog that went missing was found dead with a gunshot wound in county Down.

The Labrador which went missing from the Common Road area of Ballykinler was discovered in the Ballydonnel Road area of Downpatrick on Monday, 12 February.

Officers have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "If you have any knowledge of the Labrador's whereabouts during the aforementioned dates, or have any information regarding the circumstances leading to its death, we urge you to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1063 of February 12, 2024."

