A Northern Ireland Assembly minister has been censured by the Assistant Local Government Commissioner for Standards after admitting to breaching the Northern Ireland Local Government Code of Conduct for Councillors.

Alliance MLA Patrick Brown’s breach came in 2019 when he was a member of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

He posted on social media how he though Sinn Fein, UUP, SDLP and DUP councillors had voted during the appointment of the Council’s new Chief Executive Mrs Marie Ward.

The former Councillor has agreed to provide a written apology to the selection panel in the following terms:

“I apologise to the selection panel for undermining their role and suggesting that the panel made a choice of Chief Executive based on political lines. I accept that the selection process was merit based and that my comments were open to alternative interpretation. I, therefore wish to set the record straight and I apologise specifically to the members of the Selection Panel.”

Mr Brown is an MLA for South Down.

