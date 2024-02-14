A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of her six-year-old son.

Ruth Purcell Healy, 37, of Bishop’s Field, Williamstown Road, Waterford, appeared at Waterford District Court on Tuesday evening.

She was charged with the murder of Matthew Healy in Rathmoylan, County Waterford, on February 8 or 9.

She was remanded in custody at Limerick prison.

Matthew was found in a car near a seaside cove in the Rathmoylan area in the early hours of Friday.

A Garda spokesperson said investigations into the death are continuing.

A number of tributes have been paid to Matthew, who played football with Park Rangers AFC, based in Faithlegg.

A vigil was held for him at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity on Saturday evening.

His funeral is due to take place on Wednesday.

