The man who died in a traffic collision outside Tandragee has been named by police as Sidney McIldoon.

Mr McIldoon was from Portadown and would have turned 85 on Thursday 15 February.

He died following a collision between his vehicle and a tractor on Tuesday 13 February on the Cornascriebe Road, between Tandragee and Hamiltonsbawn.

A female passenger, also aged in her 80s, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

