Revenue raising

The Chair of the Finance Committee Matthew O' Toole has said he will be seeking further clarity on the £3.3 billion financial package when the committee meets today.

It comes after UK Government told the Executive Stormont must raise at least £113 million through revenue raising in the next budget. Stormont teacher's pay

Northern Ireland's five teaching unions have agreed to postpone any further strike action after meeting with the Education Minister.

They said talks about wage increases will begin in the next few days, but they would not be postponing any action short of a strike.

Paul Givan reaffirmed his commitment to resolving pay for teaching staff in Northern Ireland.

Inflation

The rate of inflation remained unchanged at 4.0 percent last month despite experts forecasting it would rise.

According to the Office for National Statistics, food prices fell for the first time since September 2021.

County Armagh crash

A man in his 80s has died after his car collided with a tractor in County Armagh.

The crash happened on the Cornascriebe Road between Tandragee and Hamiltonsbawn yesterday afternoon.

A female passenger was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Police have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash to come forward.

