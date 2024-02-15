A judge is set to consider whether a man who killed four members of the same family in Derrylin in 2018 will ever be released from prison.

33 year old Daniel Allen had already pleaded guilty to murdering 19 year old Sabrina Gossett, 16 year old Roman Gossett and 15 month old Morgana Quinn in Feb 2018 and the manslaughter of his partner 45 year old Denise Gossett by way of a suicide pact.

Denise Gossett, her 16-year-old son Roman, his 19-year-old sister Sabrina and her baby daughter Morgana died in a blaze at their home.

The court heard that Allen was found standing bare foot at the porch of the burning cottage 'roaring and shouting don't go in there ... I'm sorry. Gone. Gone Gone."

The court also heard how Allen told a paramedic at the scene that, "I'm sorry I started the fire."

"A promise is a promise. I promised to put them into the next life because they didn't want to stay here no more," he told the paramedic.

He later told a psychiatrist his intention was to burn the house down and how he expected to die.

"I know they are gone completely because I killed them. They made me promise."

Allen, who has an address of Maghaberry Prison, had been living with the family in the Doon Road property at the time of the fire.

The Judge was told Allen gave multiple conflicting accounts of what happened.

The court heard how 15 month old Morgana's remains were found attached to the remains of her mother, 19 year old Sabrina - both of them were badly burnt on a bed.

16 year old Roman Gossett's body was discovered in another bedroom and his mother, 45 year old Denise was found face down with handcuffs attached to her.

It was also revealed in court that Sabrina, Roman and Morganna were dead before Allen started the blaze but Denise Gossett was still alive.

Roman and Morgana died by drug poisoning.

It is not known how Sabrina died. Allen claims he strangled the teenager but the prosecution do not accept that because the 19 year old's blood was found on the defendant.

Denise's cause of death was smoke inhalation.

Samantha Gossett, Denise's daughter, watched on a video link from England and listened to the harrowing details.

In her victim impact statement she described how the murders have "shattered her world" and that she found out what happened through the press.

In her statement, she described the ongoing daily pain she experiences at this 'devastating loss' and said she will never stop grieving.

Allen's defence told the judge how his client had a chaotic existence that led to this utter catastrophe for everyone, saying that his client was dysfunctional, disillusional and living in a fantasy world.

Allen originally from England met Denise Gossett online - Denise was living in Scotland at the time.

They all moved to the Republic of Ireland from the Doncaster area of South Yorkshire, before renting the house in Derrylin and had been living there for 14 months before the blaze.

The Judge is now considering if Allen will be handed a whole life term meaning he would never be released from prison.

Allen will be sentenced next week.

