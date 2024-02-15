A man has died following a road traffic crash in the Strand Road area of Londonderry.

The crash involving a pedestrian and a black Volkswagen Golf happened at around 1:40am on Sunday 11 February.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to contact police with any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage.

Detectives at the Collision Investigation Unit can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 185 of 11/02/24.

The Strand Road was closed for a number of hours following the crash.

