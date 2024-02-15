Local councils have reported their rates increases for the incoming year.

The highest percentage increase for 2024-2025 is in the Mid and East Antrim area with a near 10 percent increase.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Council has the lowest increase at 3.9 percent coming in just below the rate of inflation.

Rates pay for public services and projects in Northern Ireland.

Household rates bills are made up of two components. The district rate, set by councils and the regional rate, decided by Stormont.

Regional rates pay for education, emergency services, hospitals, justice, social services and community development.

Executive members have said they are keen to avoid a sharp rise in regional rates amid pressure from the Treasury to raise £113 million in revenue within the next budget.

The UK Government has offered to wipe £600million of Stormont debt conditional on the Executive raising £113 million, the equivalent of a 15 percent regional rate increase.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill has "ruled out" a 15 percent regional rates increase.

The figure will be decided by the Executive in the coming weeks.

District rates support the arts, building control, leisure, community initiatives, environmental health, tourism and waste management.

List of council rates increases (highest to lowest):

Mid and East Antrim- 9.78 percent

Causeway Coast and Glens - 6.86 percent

Derry and Strabane - 6.50 percent

Newry Mourne and Down - 6.41 percent

Ards and North Down - 5.98 percent

Mid Ulster - 5.90 percent

Belfast - 5.44 percent

Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon - 5.17 percent

Antrim and Newtownabbey - 4.97 percent

Fermanagh and Omagh - 4.72 percent

Lisburn and Castlereagh - 3.98 percent

