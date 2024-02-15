Play Brightcove video

Executive meeting

A meeting of the Executive is set to take place on Thursday amid a dispute with the UK Government over Northern Ireland's finances.

The Government outlined the details of a £3.3 billion pound funding package - but said locally-elected ministers would have to raise £113 million through revenue raising.

However, the parties have said they did not agree to the move.

Measles

The Health Department has called for greater uptake for the MMR vaccine as they say it is likely there will be new cases of measles in Northern Ireland.

There has not been a confirmed case here since 2017 but with a rise in infections across Europe the department says it's only a matter of time before the illness is reported here.

Health

The committee for health is due to be briefed by the Health Department's permanent secretary Peter May. The health budget is expected to be high on the agenda, as well as waiting lists and hospital pressures.

