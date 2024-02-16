Charlotte's Law legislation to be brought forward by Justice Minister Naomi Long

Play Brightcove video

The Justice Minister has confirmed that she intends to bring forward legislation in support of Charlotte's Law.

Under this legislation, murderers would face tougher sentences if they did not disclose the location of a victim's remains. There would also be incentives for co-operation.

The Law is named after Charlotte Murray, who was murdered and secretly buried by her ex-partner.

The Department of Justice held a public consultation on introducing Charlotte's Law before Stormont's collapse.

Now, the Minister Naomi Long has said she intends to obring legislation forward during the current mandate as part of the Sentencing Bill.

The proposal for Charlotte's Law is supported by the family of Lisa Dorrian who was 25 when she disappeared after attending a party at a caravan park in the seaside village of Ballyhalbert, County Down in 2005.

Lisa Dorrian was last seen in February 2005. Credit: Family photo

Lisa's sister Joanne said that relatives had a positive meeting with the Department of Justice around the legislation.

"We are negotiating really the nuts and bolts of what it will looks like when it comes to effect.

"We are hopeful that it will come into effect and become law within this mandate now that the Assembly is back up and running.

In terms of the finer details, Ms Dorrian explained what will be on offer to incentivise prisoners that have hid the remains of their victims to tell the families where their loved ones are buried.

Justice Minister Naomi long has said that implementing Charlotte's Law is a priority.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.