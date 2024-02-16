The last cost of living payment for 2023-2024 is to be paid to eligible households from today.

Around 700,000 UK households who receive tax credits and no other qualifying benefits will receive £299 to help with everyday costs.

The money will be paid automatically into bank accounts where eligible customers receive their tax credits.

The latest payment is the last for 2023-24 and is part of £37 billion UK wide support package.

Vulnerable people will continue to be supported with the cost of living and more information is available via the Help for Households website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.