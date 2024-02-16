Police in Derry have commenced an investigation into an un-notified procession that took place in the city centre on Wednesday evening, 14 February.

A planned rally in solidarity with Palestine took place in The Diamond on Wednesday at around 6:30pm.

Participants then made their way onto Shipquay Street.

Officers issued verbal warnings informing participants that this would constitute an un-notified parade.

Participants continued and made their way to Guildhall Square.

Derry City & Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: "At around 6.30pm, following a planned vigil held in The Diamond, participants made their way onto the road, onto Shipquay Street.

"As this happened, police immediately issued verbal warnings to make participants aware they would be taking part in an un-notified procession/parade. Participants continued and made their way to Guildhall Square.“Organisers are required to give formal notification of their intentions to hold a parade/procession, and submit the appropriate documentation to The Parades Commission.

"This ensures their parade/procession is legal and lawful, and any determinations set out by the Parades Commission must be adhered to.“In respect of the procession on Wednesday evening, the required documentation was not submitted. An investigation is underway.”

