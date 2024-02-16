Nine new drama pieces from Northern Ireland artists will be staged over three days as part of a festival celebrating contemporary theatre in Belfast.

The Incubate Festival, produced by Tinderbox Theatre Company in association with The Mac in Belfast, will take place from March 20-22.

The programme organisers said the event will explore contemporary and unique social issues with curiosity, comedy and creativity.

The artists presenting work include Colm McCready and Fergus Wachala-Kelly, Aoibh Johnson, Ashton, Jane McKeever, Richard McFerran, Carley Magee, Mary O’Loan, Matthew Sharpe and Louise Parker.

Tinderbox has been working with the 10 artists for a year as part of their Incubate Maker’s Network.

Damian Smyth, joint head of literature, drama and dance at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “The Arts Council is delighted to support Tinderbox Theatre Company and The Incubate Festival.

“This festival offers an important opportunity to create, celebrate and showcase new work by Northern Ireland theatre makers.

“The programme also features a new play by Matthew Sharpe which the Arts Council is pleased to support through our National Lottery Commissioning Programme.

“With this festival, Tinderbox has curated three days of exciting performances and workshops, and I would encourage everyone to go along and enjoy.”

The festival will also include a number of workshops on theatre making, including sessions on self-producing and financing and marketing.

This project is funded by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, The Garrick Charitable Trust, The Esme Mitchell Trust and The Noel Coward Foundation.

Alice Malseed, creative producer at Tinderbox, said: “We are extremely excited to be supporting 10 of our region’s most challenging and inspiring theatre-makers to present new works in development for audiences in Belfast, in partnership with The Mac.

“We see this as a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and promote the thriving theatre industry.”

Tinderbox Theatre Company is an arts organisation specialising in contemporary theatre practice in Northern Ireland. It has championed new writing from the region for 32 years.

More information is available at www.tinderbox.org.uk.

