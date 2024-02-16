Police are appealing for information after an arson attack in Newtownards on Thursday, 15 February.

Reports were received around 10:30pm that a vacant property had been set alight in the Weaver's Grange area of the town.

PSNI officers attended the scene and firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: "Officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire.

"Damage was caused to the rear door area of the property.“We are appealing to anyone with information regarding this incident, or who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed anything suspicious, to contact police."

Anyone with information that could assist police with their investigations can contact them by calling 101, quoting reference 1812 of 15/02/24.A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

