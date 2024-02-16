A man who died following a crash in Londonderry has been named by police as 42-year-old James Gallagher.

The crash involved a black Volkswagen Golf and happened at around 1:40am on Sunday 11 February.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them with any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage.

Detectives at the Collision Investigation Unit can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 185 of 11/02/24.

