A cafe in Millisle which only employs those with disabilities is facing closure next month, with fears staff will not be able to find another job.

The 'Ability Café' opened less than two years ago as part of a refurbishment of the historic Ballycopeland Windmill in Co Down.

People who work in the café say news of its potential closure has come as a "complete shock".

"I'm absolutely gutted," Jacqueline Adeoye told UTV. "We've become more like a family than workmates.

"Because we all have a disability here we understand each other. We all have each other's backs and it's not just a job to me anymore."

£1.7m was invested into Ballycopeland Windmill and café in 2022.

Most of that funding was from the Department for Communities. Ulster Supported Employment Limited, or USEL, manages the site and employees.

The local community association has written to Communities Minister Gordon Lyons calling for support to keep the café open.

"This has come as a complete shock to us," Jo Scott from the Millisle and District Community Association said.

"Without this cafe these people probably wouldn't have jobs and the concern is where are they going to work if this closes on 31 March?"

A letter sent to Jo from the Department for Communities said: "During 2023-24 it emerged that USEL could no longer continue to service the Windmill and Ability Café at Ballycopeland without being subsidised... due to budget uncertainty beyond this year, the Department is not in a position to commit to providing a subsidy."

UTV has contacted both USEL and the Department and is yet to receive a response.

