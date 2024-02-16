Play Brightcove video

Stormont finances

MPs will question Northern Ireland' Secretary of State Chris-Heaton Harris on Stormont's £3.3 billion financial package and the Windsor Framework on Tuesday.

Cost of living payment

Around 700,000 UK households who receive tax credits and no other qualifying benefits will receive a £299 pound cost of living payment from today.

The money will be paid automatically into bank accounts where eligible customers receive their tax credits.

Public sector pay negotiations

A teaching union says it will wait to see what pay offers are made before deciding whether to suspend industrial action.

It comes after the Executive agreed to release £688m to settle outstanding pay awards for public sector workers. Negotiations with trade unions are ongoing.

Casement Park

The first stages of work to redevelop Casement Park will get underway next week.

The Belfast stadium is earmarked to host Euro 2028 matches as part of the UK and Ireland's joint bid however concerns have been raised over funding.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.