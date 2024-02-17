Play Brightcove video

ESKRA CRASH

A 15 year old boy has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Eskra in Co Tyrone. Police were called to the crash involving a blue Honda Civic on the Springhill Road just after half past five last night. Two other boys in the car aged 16 and 17 were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

MICHELLE O’NEILL

First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said she wants to attend events that are important to the unionist community. Speaking on RTE's Late Late Show she stated that political leaders in Northern Ireland need to “step outside of their traditional comfort zones”.

US CALL

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called both the first minister and deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly on Saturday to congratulate them on their new roles.

TROUBLES HELICOPTERS

Members of the Ulster Aviation Society had their eyes on the ground earlier as they welcomed two new exhibits.

But instead of the two helicopters landing at the museum site at the Maze, the Gazelle and Lynx aircraft arrived by road. Both helicopters are no strangers to Northern Ireland having been used by the Army during the Troubles. They will feature in the museums 2024 programme when it opens its hangar doors to the public at the start of next month.

IRISH LEAGUE

Defending champions Larne have moved four points clear at the top of the Irish Premiership.

They were 1-nil winners at Ballymena this afternoon. Elsewhere, Cliftonville moved up to second after coming from behind to beat Glenavon 2-1, Glentoran thumped Newry City and there were wins for Carrick and Crusaders.

Larne and Cliftonville took full advantage of Linfield slipping up last night. They were beaten 3-nil by Coleraine at the Showgrounds, meaning the Belfast side are without a win in their last three games.

