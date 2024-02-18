A man is in hospital following a stabbing incident in Co Down.

The man, aged in his 20s, has stab wounds to the stomach following an incident in Downpatrick.

A police spokesperson said officers received a report shortly after 6pm on Saturday that a man had been stabbed on a pathway in the St Dympnas Avenue area of the town.

“The suspect, a man believed to be aged in his 30s, fled the scene on foot in the direction of Oriel Drive. He was wearing an all grey tracksuit and carrying a white plastic bag,” they said.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The victim, aged in his 20s, sustained stab wounds to his stomach area.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. His condition is believed to be serious but stable at this time.”

Police have issued an appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Our investigation is under way and anyone who thinks they could help with our ongoing enquiries, or who saw the suspect flee the scene, can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1299 17/02/24,” they added.

