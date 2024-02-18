Two men have been arrested after a report that a person was bundled into a car and driven off before being assaulted in a “terrifying ordeal”, police said.

The alleged kidnapping was reported to police on Saturday evening in the Silverbridge area in Co Armagh.

A PSNI spokesperson said the male victim was understood to have been bundled into a car, taken to a different location and assaulted before being released.

They added: “Two men, aged 39 and 45, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and are currently in police custody assisting with inquiries.

“This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim, who suffered facial injuries, and as our inquiries progress, we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Carnally Road at around 5.25pm and saw anything which could assist us.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have any relevant dashcam, CCTV or other video footage. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1224 of February 17.”

