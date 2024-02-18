The US Secretary of State has urged Northern Ireland’s leaders to “work collaboratively to deliver prosperity” for the people of the region.

Two weeks after the restoration of devolved government after almost two years of effective collapse at Stormont, Antony Blinken spoke with First Minister Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Spokesperson Matthew Miller said Mr Blinken congratulated the First Minister and deputy First Minister on their appointments and welcomed the restoration of the powersharing government at Stormont.

He said he “encouraged the leaders to work collaboratively to deliver prosperity for the people of Northern Ireland and to model co-operative powersharing for the world to see”.

Mr Miller added that Mr Blinken “affirmed the US commitment to Northern Ireland’s future and to preserving the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement for all”.

